Whataburger releases new Spicy Ketchup flavor for a limited time

Spicy ‘Ketchup Limited #2 flavor
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Whataburger has added a new ketchup flavor for a limited time at its locations in Texas.

Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2 joins the Whataburger Fancy Ketchup and the Spicy Ketchup.

The flavor is “gets its distinctive flavor from the combination of Whataburger’s signature Fancy Ketchup recipe, a hot sauce made from arbol and piquin peppers and a blend of signature spices,” according to its website.

“As much as our customers love Whataburger Spicy Ketchup, we thought we’d treat them to a new limited-batch ketchup with a spicier, more complex taste,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “Whataburger Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2 delivers on our commitment to serve big flavor and original recipes with limited-time offers that keep it fresh!”

