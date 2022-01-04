Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman charged with having $87,000 worth of meth after Sherman County traffic stop

Catherine Rose Linton, facing federal drug charges after traffic stop in Sherman County (Source: Randall County Jail)(Randall County Jail)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Minnesota woman is facing federal charges after Stratford police report finding $87,000 worth of meth during a traffic stop.

On December 30, Stratford Police Chief Richard Coborn was patrolling US Highway 54 when he initiated a traffic stop.

Court documents say Chief Coborn smelled marijuana coming from the car.

When Chief Coborn asked the driver, identified as Catherine Rose Linton from Minnesota, about the smell of marijuana, court documents say she said she had been with a friend who was smoking inside the car.

She granted consent to search the car, and Chief Coborn found a marijuana vape pen inside the car and five boxes containing 138 packages of methamphetamine.

According to street value estimates, the meth was worth around $87,000.

The driver was booked into the Randall County Jail for distribution and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

