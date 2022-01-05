Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Allegiance Mobile Health begins offering EMS Services to Angelina County

Angelina County Officials met to discuss how the new ambulance service is doing after six days...
By Brianna Linn
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Allegiance Mobile Health Ambulance Service began serving Angelina County December 31. In August, Lufkin City Council voted unanimously to cease the city’s emergency medical services outside city limits.

Allegiance Mobile Health said they did a soft start beginning on Monday December 27 with three 24-hour trucks, and then transitioned to fully operational with all five trucks on December 31.

Daniel Gillespie, the Chief Operating Officer at Allegiance Mobile Health, said they’ve responded to a total of 181 calls as of Wednesday morning.

“So far, our average response time we’ve brought down to 16 minutes, which is a great response time for the community now. You know with everything being positioned out into the community and having the stations kind of strategically located out in the different cities has helped tremendously in bringing that response time down,” Gilliespie said.

Representatives from Hudson, Diboll, Huntington, and Zavalla discussed how the past week with Allegiance Mobile Health Services was going for them. They all spoke highly of the partnership.

“We ordered the radios a couple weeks ago. The radios are in from what I understand and will be in service tomorrow, so that’s great. That was the last piece that we were waiting on. As far as all the medical supplies, medical equipment, all that came in well advance to the start date, so we mitigated any of the supply-chain issues,” Gilliespie said.

Gilliespie said the trucks are staffed and most of their employees come from the local area or surrounding counties. Judge Don Lymbery said he is very pleased with Allegiance Mobile Health. He believes response times are only going to get better.

“As we see for sure where the calls are at the end of this month, we are going to be able to analyze where the calls are coming in and because of that we’re going to be able to shift our 12-hour schedules and our 24-hour schedules and be able to position units in the proper areas better. We just don’t have the data right now,” Lymbery said.

The City of Lufkin said response times took as long as 45 to 50 minutes in remote parts of the county before the transition to the countywide system. Allegiance Mobile Health said they are open to feedback from the community to ensure they are constantly improving.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

