‘Apparent walk-out’ prompts investigation into Littlefield nursing home

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A concerned family member called Littlefield police on Sunday for a welfare check at the Littlefield nursing home, Arbor Grace Wellness Center. The concerned party told police he was there visiting family and only one nurse was on duty, according to a police report. He told police the residents were asking him to feed them and change them.

When officers arrived, EMS was there. The officer spoke to a doctor who said he was a volunteer doctor at the nursing home. The doctor told the officer there was “an apparent walk-out of employees.” A certified nursing assistant (CNA) had worked the night before, was still working, and never left her post, the doctor told the officer.

The doctor told police he was speaking to the hospital he works for to get volunteer CNAs to help at the nursing home.

The officer noted in the report the staff members still at the nursing home said they were not qualified to aid in certain tasks necessary.

A dietitian on scene told the officer the residents would be fed and their rooms would be cleaned at the “very least.”

The police report shows this is an ongoing investigation. As of Wednesday afternoon, KCBD has learned the Texas Attorney General’s office has taken the lead on this investigation

KCBD has a news crew in Littlefield gathering more information.

