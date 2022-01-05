Authorities seeking information on vandalism that occurred at Buckner Park

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities are asking the public for help gathering information on the vandalized restrooms at Buckner Park.

The incident occurred sometime Sunday evening. Vandals set fire to one of the bathroom toilets and ripped the bathroom sinks from the walls.

“Looks like vandals came in. They might have tried to start a fire they destroyed a toilet and a couple of sinks. We’re not exactly sure on the total cost of replacement at this time or even when that replacements going to happen. Our staff are looking into getting more information about what it’s going to take to replace those fixtures,” stated Director of Communication Daniel Seguin

Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Jacksonville.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.