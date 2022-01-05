Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Better East Texas: Preparing for next winter storm

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We are roughly one month away from the anniversary of the massive winter blast that left most of Texas below freezing for days with most of us experiencing record cold.

What a journey that was, and while we all have different memories of those days, one common one is that our utility and sometimes personal resources were pushed to the breaking point. Many of us lost power, many lost reliable water service, and many could not get out to replenish home food supplies.

So, with this anniversary looming, and with the recent events of stranded motorists in the northeast, now is the time to consider prepping for this year’s winter weather in East Texas.

We may not experience days of single-digit temps or impassable roadways but there is certainly still some uncertainty on how the power grid will perform. State leaders have put some measures in place, but we won’t know if they are successful until the system is tested by the weather. But as individuals and families, we can go ahead and prepare by stocking up on non-perishable food supplies, winterizing our homes, keeping vehicles gassed up, and even carrying some supplies like water and a snack bag in our cars.

Almost 250 lives were lost as a result of last year’s deep freeze, and we don’t need a repeat of that statistic. So, take a few minutes, take inventory of what your preparation needs are and act, now, while supplies are ample and the ability to move around our community is easy. And that will make for a Better East Texas.

