Bryan mother of three opens up about house fire, appreciative of community support

The family’s grandmother is in critical condition in Houston.
Fire investigators say a failed extension cord started that fire Tuesday night.
By Clay Falls
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan family is starting over after a fire ravaged their home Tuesday night due to a failed extension cord.

One family member remains hospitalized with critical injuries. Bryan Fire Marshal Marc McFeron said three adults and four children were trapped in a fast moving firing Tuesday night.

In the light of day on Wednesday, it’s clear the McPeake Family home is unlivable.

“My husband, myself and my mother-in-law and then our three children and my niece were trapped in the house last night. Me and my kids were able to get out with minor injuries,” said Brittany McPeake.

Her husband Jon Paul was still hospitalized Wednesday morning. The family’s grandmother Trisha Enriquez was also trapped and is critically injured.

“My husband was trying to get our mother-in-law, who is in critical condition, out. She’s been transferred to Memorial Hermann for major burns and my husband been in observation,” she said.

Bryan Deputy Fire Marshal Lt. Ethan Ballard said firefighters responding to the call quickly realized how serious the situation was.

“We did get reports of one person trapped in the back of the home. We went into rescue mode which is an all hands on deck to try and get that person out. She was taken to the hospital and later transferred to Memorial [Hermann] in Houston,” said Ballard.

The Bryan City Marshal’s Office says an extension cord in the living room caused the fire. Officials say the home didn’t have a working smoke detector.

As school goes back this week, family friends are working with the Red Cross to collect donations for the family. A Go Fund Me has already raised more than $7,500.

“We’ve had overwhelming outreach and the community has already helped us so much. Red Cross definitely stepped up and helped us find a place to stay last night and getting us on our feet and so we’ve definitely had a lot of support with family as well,” said McPeake.

The family is staying with a relative who lives next door while they work to get back on their feet. They’re currently working with insurance for their fire claim.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

