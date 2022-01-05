Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

FBI dive team joins search for missing 3-year-old Texas girl

An FBI dive team has joined the search for a 3-year-old San Antonio girl reported missing two...
An FBI dive team has joined the search for a 3-year-old San Antonio girl reported missing two weeks ago.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - An FBI dive team has joined the search for a 3-year-old San Antonio girl reported missing two weeks ago.

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen in the playground of a northwest San Antonio apartment complex late the afternoon of Dec. 20. Police Chief William McManus said the 12-member FBI Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team arrived from Washington, D.C., Monday night.

It searched water bodies near the girl’s family’s apartment all day Tuesday and expected to continue searching Wednesday.

Appearing downcast, McManus said the team was merely checking a lead, of which there have been few.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rojae Deajon Kizzee has been arrested following a manhunt.
Trinity woman awakens to find man in home trying to steal dog
Hudson police arrested Amanda Ebarb as a suspect in a New Year's Eve robbery and assault...
Lufkin woman gets 8 years for convenience store robbery
“Bautista sexually assaulted her at least twice a month while she was the age of 12 and 13,”...
Nacogdoches man arrested on 9 child sexual abuse charges
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Nacogdoches man identified as victim of New Year’s Eve pedestrian crash

Latest News

Nacogdoches police warn drivers of planned speed enforcement zone
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident reconstruction in Nacogdoches to close part of E. Main Street Thursday
The Texas state climatologist says last month was the hottest Texas December since at least 1889.
State climatologist: Texas had hottest December since 1889
Richard Acosta, 33, and his son, Abel Elias Acosta, are charged with capital murder in...
Lawyer: Texas dad didn’t know son accused in deaths had gun
Seven people including five kids were taken to a hospital Tuesday night after their home caught...
UPDATE: Kids released from hospital, one adult in critical condition following Bryan house fire