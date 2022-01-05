First Alert: An early morning cold front will bring back chilly air to the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will be partly cloudy overnight with lows dropping into the middle 40′s. Just like last night, a few areas of patchy fog may develop in a few spots as winds will be very light.

Our next cold front arrives early Thursday morning, ushering in another fresh batch of chilly temperatures to the Piney Woods. With the cold frontal passage, we will see some clouds, but it will not generate rainfall since the atmosphere is still lacking the adequate moisture. Skies will then clear out by the afternoon as blustery, northwest winds will be in full force, coming in at 15 mph, gusting to near 20 mph in the afternoon hours. Look for daytime highs tomorrow to be in the upper 50′s.

The clearing skies will set the stage for a light freeze for Friday morning as high pressure moves overhead and our winds relax.

Friday will be a day filled with blue skies as it will be a cool sunshine with daytime highs in the middle 50′s.

By the time we transition into the weekend, though, the onset of southerly winds will quickly transport in moisture and combine with a few upper-air disturbances to bring back some modest rain and storm chances to the Piney Woods, especially on Saturday afternoon and evening.

These modest rain chances will continue into early Sunday before another cold front quickly switches the winds back to the northwest and ushers in drier, cooler air for early next week.

Behind the Sunday cold front, skies will clear out as cool, northerly winds look to continue through early next week. This will lead to cold nights and seasonally cool afternoons under mostly clear skies.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.