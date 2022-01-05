Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Infusion centers low on treatments due to increased COVID-19 cases

(Foundation Health Partners | Foundation Health Partners)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Infusion centers in the ArkLaTex say their hands are tied due to a lack of treatment drugs to fight the COVID-19 virus. Some blame the federal government for the problem.

Patients continue arriving at the state-provided monoclonal antibody infusion center in Bowie County. Officials here say over the past two weeks, they have treated the maximum amount of patients but now things have changed.

“Our demand is out stripping our supply,” said Bobby Howell, Bowie County judge.

The drugs used in this treatment are provided by the state and federal government. Howell said they hope to receive a supply of treatment drugs before the end of the week.

“The State of Texas was allocated about 2,400 for the entire state so I feel fortunate that Bowie County was able to get 122 doses,” Howell said.

This shortage is not only impacting Bowie County and the state of Texas.

“We have over 100 people in need of treatment right now and they sent us 12 treatments,” said Chester Barber, pharmacist doctor at DeQueen Health and Wellness Center in Sevier County, Ark.

Barber said last week they treated 120 patients, but now those in need are being placed on a waiting list.

“Something is gone array when you have a spike in a COVID pandemic as we have today and we get 12 treatments to try and help those patients,” he said.

Barber said the lack of drugs for monoclonal treatment is a problem created by the federal government and he encourages citizens to contact their legislators.

“I want people to be patient with us and let them know we are trying everything we can do to get the treatment to help them,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Bautista sexually assaulted her at least twice a month while she was the age of 12 and 13,”...
Nacogdoches man arrested on 9 child sexual abuse charges
Cody Gelvin, of Canton, was arrested on December 29 during a routine traffic stop when a police...
Wells police seize large amount of marijuana during traffic stop
Rojae Deajon Kizzee has been arrested following a manhunt.
Trinity woman awakens to find man in home trying to steal dog
Hudson police arrested Amanda Ebarb as a suspect in a New Year's Eve robbery and assault...
Lufkin woman gets 8 years for convenience store robbery
Glenn Caldwell, Jr
35-year sentence for Tyler man whose daughter lost feet to frostbite

Latest News

Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older. Earlier this week, the Food and...
US urges COVID boosters starting at age 12 to fight omicron
A health care worker with Dignity LLC performs a PCR test for COVID-19 on a Brownsville...
Flooding emergency rooms, calling 911: Texans are going to great lengths to find COVID-19 tests
Texas Tech updates faculty and staff on COVID-19 response for spring semester
Area H
Deep East Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations highest since Oct. 26
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 7,691 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas