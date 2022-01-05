Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches man arrested on 9 child sexual abuse charges

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man is in the county jail after charges were filed against him relating to the sexual assault of a child.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday investigators arrested Gregorio Hernandez Bautista, 37, of Nacogdoches, on nine sexual abuse of a child charges. Bautista was taken into custody after investigators secured warrants for his arrest on eight second-degree felony charges for sexual assault of a child and one first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

NCSO officials say the charges were filed after the victim reported the abuse to investigators. The victim said the abuse spanned three years between the time the victim was 12 and 15 years old, beginning in 2016.

”Bautista sexually assaulted her at least twice a month while she was the age of 12 and 13,” according to the warrants filed in his arrest.

The assaults increased to “almost every day” between Jan. 2018 through Sept. 2019.

Under the Texas Penal Code, second-degree felonies are punishable by between two and 20 years of incarceration, and/or up to $10,000 in fines. First-degree felonies are punishable by between five and 99 years of incarceration and/or up to $10,000 in fines.

