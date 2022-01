WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor defeated Oklahoma 84-74 in the Bears’ Big 12 home opener.

Baylor has the nation’s longest winning streak at 20, with all wins coming by 5+ points.

Reigning Big 12 Player of the Week James Akinjo had a career-high-tying 27 points.

Baylor will play TCU in Fort Worth on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.