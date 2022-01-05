SFA, Abilene’s women’s basketball game put on hold

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA women’s conference showdown with Abilene Christian Thursday night at home has been postponed.

This is the second Ladyjacks game to be postponed. The women won their WAC opener at UT-Rio Grande Valley65-50 on December 30. The team did so with 4 players out due to COVID-19. Their next game against Lamar on January 1 was postponed due to cases in the Lamar program. Director of SFA Athletics Ryan Ivey said the postponement this time was based off of COVID cases with Abilene Christian.

“This is so fluid and this virus spreads so easily I do not think we are out of the woods,” SFA women’s basketball coach Mark Kellogg said. “We are trying to take precautions, be smart and do the best job we can to prevent it from running through our program. For the most part we have done that. It seems to be more contagious but over the past year I thought we have done a good job.”

The biggest issue the game stoppages are having on SFA right now is building consistency in conference play. In the win over UTRGV Kellogg has to rely on four veteran players and a bench ready to fill into roles they were not used to playing.

“ It is just being responsible and hopefully we can dodge it and stay safe and keep a rotation,” Kellogg said. “When you lose a kid here or there then you do not have everybody at practice . It can mess up rotations. We are not even halfway through the year yet. You want to keep building momentum and to do that you need your pieces.”

SFA and Abilene’s game was not the only change to the slate of WAC women’s games to be moved from Thursday. The Chicago State at Seattle U contest has been pushed back to Monday, January 10. The Lamar at N.M. State game has been pushed back to Monday, Jan. 10 as well.

The SFA women are next set to play Tarleton State Saturday January 8 at home starting at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.