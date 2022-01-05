Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertisement

State prepares resources for elevated fire risk

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) prepared resources to respond to elevated fire weather through the end of the week across the state. 

The Texas A&M Forest Service warns that elevated fire weather is forecast for the Panhandle, South Plains, Hill Country, and West Texas today through the end of the week, particularly on Saturday.

The combination of elevated fire weather and dry vegetation will increase the potential for wildfire activity. Saturday’s wildland fire environment will support the greatest potential for wildfire activity in West Texas as higher wind speeds and above normal temperatures are forecast to align with dry vegetation to produce increased fire potential.

The following resources have been deployed by the Texas A&M Forest Service: 3 Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) strike teams, including 47 firefighters, 15 fire engines, and 3 command vehicles; two large air tankers; three Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATS); and two air attack aerial supervision aircrafts. An additional 153 firefighters and an Emergency Medical Task Force (EMTF) Wildland Support Unit are on standby to be deployed if necessary.

