UPDATE: 2 adults, 5 kids taken to hospital following home fire in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Seven people including five kids were taken to a hospital Tuesday night after their home caught fire in Bryan, firefighters confirmed.

The fire started just after 6 p.m. in the 3800 block of Carter Creek Parkway between Delma Drive and the park.

UPDATE: 2 adults and 5 children were taken to a hospital after a fire tore through this Bryan home near Tanglewood Park. Firefighters rescued at least one person from inside the home. One adult is in critical condition.



— Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) January 5, 2022

When firefighters arrived thick smoke and flames were pouring out of the home near Tanglewood Park and a woman had to be rescued from inside the home by firefighters.

Bryan resident Cameron Norvell lives in the same neighborhood and says the commotion caught his attention from his backyard.

“I could hear wood breaking. I could hear things crashing. It seemed like a pretty intense experience over here,” Norvell said. “I heard some children yelling, so there was kind of some tension. I didn’t know what was going on. I looked over here across the creek and saw kids coming out the front door. I heard a dad that sounded like he was pretty frantic.”

A spokesman for the Bryan Fire Department says two adults and five children were taken to a hospital. One of the adults is in critical condition, the other was taken for observation, and the children were taken as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is unknown and will be under investigation by officials but it appears it may have started in the living room or kitchen area. Firefighters say over half the home was affected in some way by the smoke or flames, and it took them roughly 30 minutes to put it out.

“It spread upwards. Obviously, there was a lot of fire all around,” Bryan Fire Chief Richard Giusti said. “As you can see in the background here, there’s been a lot of damage to the structure. If you take a look at the backside from the backyard, there’s even more damage on that side.”

Both Bryan and College Station Fire Departments have responded to the scene and police have Carter Creek Parkway closed down at this time due to a large number of emergency vehicles in the area.

The family said there were three pets inside the home at the time of the fire but at last check, they have not been located.

The American Red Cross has been requested to the scene to help the family with immediate needs.

The fire department says it may be several days before the family can return home and evaluate if they can continue living there.

BREAKING NEWS: A home is on fire on Carter Creek Parkway near Tanglewood Park in Bryan.



UPDATES HERE: https://t.co/QK4F7z8EAT



— Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) January 5, 2022

