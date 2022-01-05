East Texan competes on Disney+’s new series Foodtastic but says heart is at home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Although East Texas native Dylan Humphrey said he does not like cake himself, he is known in East Texas for his artwork at Kool Kakes By Dylan in Tyler. Humphrey’s passion for baking brought his artwork to national attention on six television gigs.

“12-year-old Dylan would have never guessed 27-year-old Dylan would be where he is today,” Dylan Humphrey, owner of Kool Kakes By Dylan said.

Humphrey started baking at 12 years old with his grandmother. By 13, he made his first wedding cake. From there, Humphrey started an at-home bakery that turned into owning a Kool Kakes by Dylan at age 20.

“Life just flew by. We were on Food Network for the first year of opening the shop, and then that continued several more times, and then now we’re here at Disney.”

Humphrey first appeared on the small screen competing for Cake Wars in 2015. He went on to bake on Christmas Cookie Challenge in 2017, Dallas Cakes in 2018 twice, and The Big Bake-Canada in 2019. Humphrey is once again a contestant in a cooking show competition, this time on Foodtastic, now streaming on Disney+.

“We had to build an adult Simba, and so we did this 8 feet by 8 feet by 8 feet or 9 feet tall foodscape,” Humphrey said.

Dylan said competing on Disney+ is an opportunity unlike any experience, especially with his love for Disney.

“On our honeymoon, the day we literally arrived at Disney, was the premiere of the show. We were literally watching advertisements on our resort TV of Foodtastic.”

Throughout each experience, Humphrey said, “we” did this, when referencing each accomplishment. When asked who “we” was competing at each event, Humphrey said he could not do this without the support of family and friends.

Humphrey’s passion is to come home and then work with his team and family.

“You never get someone who’s just mad to get a cupcake. They’re always happy, so to be able to do this for a living is amazing.”

You can now find Dylan and all episodes of Foodtastic streaming on Disney+.

