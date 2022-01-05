Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday’s Weather: Some patchy fog this morning

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting off with cool temperatures and some patchy fog developing across the area.  Fog is gone by late morning and we’ll be partly cloudy this afternoon with temperatures in the lower 60s.  A light shower or two is possible this evening, especially in Deep East Texas, ahead of a cold front moving through.  Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s and a few upper 30s tonight with clearing skies tomorrow.  Temperatures tomorrow will likely stay in the 40s all day with a stiff breeze out of the north and northeast.  Sunny and cool for Friday with highs in the lower 50s, then rain chances return for the weekend with another cold front on the way.

