Wells police seize large amount of marijuana during traffic stop

Cody Gelvin, of Canton, was arrested on December 29 during a routine traffic stop when a police...
Cody Gelvin, of Canton, was arrested on December 29 during a routine traffic stop when a police officer allegedly discovered more than 20 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WELLS, Texas (KTRE) - A traffic stop resulted in the seizure of more than 20 pounds of marijuana last week in Wells.

According to Wells Police Chief Harold Rapsilver, around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, an officer noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Rusk Avenue. After verifying the vehicle was traveling well above the posted speed limit, Rapsilver said the officer conducted a routine traffic stop, making contact with the vehicle’s driver, Cody Gelvin, 27, of Canton. The officer said he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. After conducting a search of the vehicle, the officer said a large black duffel bag was found in the back of the vehicle, allegedly containing 25 pounds of packaged marijuana.

Gelvin was arrested for possession of marijuana and booked in the Cherokee County Jail. Further drug charges are pending pending lab testing.

A Wells police officer shows off the duffel bag containing marijuana that was allegedly found...
A Wells police officer shows off the duffel bag containing marijuana that was allegedly found in the back of Cody Gelvin's vehicle on December 29.(Wells Police Department)

