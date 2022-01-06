Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
12 months of free childcare for service industry workers through Texas Workforce Commission

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Workforce Commission is hoping 12 months of free childcare will help workers who are in industries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This offer applies to people who work at:

· gas stations

· clothing stores

· restaurants

· catering

· hotels

· movie theaters

· gyms.

Application requirements

· A signed application

· Proof of the child’s age

· Proof of employment in the qualifying service industry

Single parents must be working for a minimum 25 hours a week and two parent homes must work 50 hours combined.

TWC reports it will take children under 13, and under 19 if the child lives with a disability.

TWC Childcare Manager Rosa Hernandez says once an application is approved, a parent can choose from over 120 childcare providers in our area.

“They can select a provider. And then they’ll need to double check with the provider to make sure they have space in their center for that age group. And once they clear all that, their care can start,” Hernandez said.

The deadline to apply is March, but Hernandez said nearly half of the available spots are filled and filling up fast.

