Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl in N.C.

Riley Harper Bockes
Riley Harper Bockes(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SANFORD, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing 3-year-old girl in Lee County.

Riley Harper Bockes was reported missing from Lee Avenue in Sanford, North Carolina.

Her abductor is suspected to be 50-year-old Brent James Bockes, who is driving a Burgandy 2013 Toyota Avalon with an North Carolina license tag number TJC1491.

Riley is approximately 2 feet, 8 inches, weighing 30 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Bockes is a white male, approximately 6 feet tall weighing 210 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. He has a large scar on his left wrist, a tattoo across the stomach and a tattoo on his upper right arm.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Sanford Police Department immediately at (919) 777-1005, or call 911 or *HP.

