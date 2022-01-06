Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Baby’s DNA results implicate Athens man in sex abuse case

Martin Brandstrom was arrested Wednesday night in Athens.
Martin Brandstrom was arrested Wednesday night in Athens.(Athens Police Department)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A suspected child abuser was arrested on Wednesday night following an investigation by Athens police.

According to a statement by police, they served an arrest warrant on Martin Brandstrom, 47, at his residence in Athens for 2nd Degree Felony Sexual Assault of a Child. According to a probable cause affidavit, the arrest warrant was issued based on DNA evidence indicating a 99.9 percent positive result that Brandstrom fathered a child with a 16-year-old Athens girl.

Judge McKee preset Brandstrom’s bond at $1 million with conditions preventing him from having contact with any child under the age of 17.

