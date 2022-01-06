Baby’s DNA results implicate Athens man in sex abuse case

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A suspected child abuser was arrested on Wednesday night following an investigation by Athens police.

According to a statement by police, they served an arrest warrant on Martin Brandstrom, 47, at his residence in Athens for 2nd Degree Felony Sexual Assault of a Child. According to a probable cause affidavit, the arrest warrant was issued based on DNA evidence indicating a 99.9 percent positive result that Brandstrom fathered a child with a 16-year-old Athens girl.

Judge McKee preset Brandstrom’s bond at $1 million with conditions preventing him from having contact with any child under the age of 17.

