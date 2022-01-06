A Better East Texas: Cancel culture

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thank God for end of the year resets and resolutions for a better year ahead. We all thought a year ago that 2020 was a year to forget and for many, 2021 is even more forgettable.

And while it is easy to look at facets of life like the impact of the pandemic, the economic woes we have faced or even the geo-political climate, it is also a year to forget for many who have been silenced or cancelled. Which leads me to the impact of the cancel culture environment we find ourselves in.

We are engaged in discussions that we’ve never had before, and in some cases, it is destructive. As a result, people are held to what was said in the past, sometimes years ago. While others are roasted for something written or expressed more recently. And, in those situations, there is no letting up by some. Even after we admit mistakes or apologize.

I saw a description of this climate recently, where it was noted that we have lost our ability and will to forgive. Apologies are not enough and, in fact, if your opinion is different than mine, you will be cancelled. And that is not right. This is the season of forgiveness, of resets, yet we continue to engage in divisive dialogue, caustic social media posts and a destruction of human kindness.

Our kids need to see forgiveness in action and perhaps it will strengthen the fabric that binds us in the future. So, reset, make resolutions, but also respect those around you, and that will make for a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.