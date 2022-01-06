Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Congressman Gohmert talks ‘justice’ on anniversary of Jan. 6 riot

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler) spoke with KLTV 7 at an unrelated news event on Thursday about the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Gohmert said “those who have done wrong need to be, have been punished.” He added, “one big regret after this terrible thing happened is that there doesn’t seem to be equal justice.”

Previous: Congressman Gohmert describes scene inside US Capitol as breach was made

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Nacogdoches residents can get advice and assistance with signing up for health insurance...
WebXtra: Affordable healthcare advisory event set for Saturday in Nacogdoches
