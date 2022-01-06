WATCH: Congressman Gohmert talks ‘justice’ on anniversary of Jan. 6 riot

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler) spoke with KLTV 7 at an unrelated news event on Thursday about the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Gohmert said “those who have done wrong need to be, have been punished.” He added, “one big regret after this terrible thing happened is that there doesn’t seem to be equal justice.”

