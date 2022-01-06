Dallas man gets 5 years probation for fatal Longview vehicle shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man has agreed to a plea deal following a fatal shooting that happened in Longview in 2020.

According to the Gregg County District Clerk’s Office, Prometheaus Washington pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide after he fired a gun inside a vehicle in Longview. The gunshot led to the death of 29-year-old Stanton Rodgers Holder of Dallas.

After his guilty plea, Washington was sentenced to two years in prison. His attorney reached a plea deal with the district attorney, and he received a suspended sentence for five years probation.

