Energy prices going up, utility companies say

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Utility bills are expected to go up as the price of natural gas is rising, according to officials with Atmos Energy.

It’s not a fun post-Christmas present, but industry experts say customers are going to feel it in their pocketbooks as the cost of natural gas and other sources of energy are going up.

”The cost of natural gas is a tradable commodity, so it’s driven by global supply and demand,” said Tammie Bowman, Manager of Public Affairs for Atmos Energy.

With colder weather on the way, demand is about to go up, Bowman says.

”Whatever we purchase the natural gas price for, that’s what our customers pay,” said Bowman.

According to Reuters, natural gas prices rose 2% Monday in the U.S. because output fell over New Year’s weekend with cold weather freezing some production wells in Texas, New Mexico and Colorado.

“Prices are higher due to increased global demand for natural gas and the temporary impact on supply from the recent storms in the Gulf of Mexico,” Atmos reports on its website. “This is expected to be transitory – spring prices look to be more normal.”

While much of it is out of their hands, Atmos officials say they try to keep costs as low as possible for customers.

“With the strategies we have in place as well as well as our purchasing methods and financial tools, we really try to stabilize the winter wholesale price swings of natural gas,” said Bowman. “We have underground storage facilities that help to ensure our customers have the reliable natural gas and keep their families warm and secure during those higher peak times.”

Peak times like the deadly winter storm which tore through Texas a year ago next month.

Atmos, which is an energy distributor and not a producer or supplier, incurred billions due to that storm.

At the time, company officials said they were working on finding solutions to keep the storm costs from passing down to customers.

As far as the natural gas, Bowman says, on their end, the system is resilient.

“Because natural gas pipelines are underground, severe weather impacts and operational disruptions are rare,” said Bowman.

Bowman says getting the public prepared for severe weather is paramount.

“Getting information out to our customers is key,” said Bowman.

Atmos has winter weather preparedness information on its website.

Click here for tips to reduce energy usage.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.