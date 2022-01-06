First Alert: Clearing skies and calming winds will lead to a light freeze tonight

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The cold front has made its way through east Texas, shifting our winds back to the north, while ushering in a fresh batch of cooler, drier air for the short term.

The mostly clear skies, dry air, and calming winds will set the stage for a light freeze overnight and into early Friday morning.

Friday will be a day filled with lots of blue sky as it will be a cool sunshine with daytime highs in the middle 50′s.

This cooler air will be short-lived, however, because as we transition into the weekend, a warm front will surge north from the Gulf of Mexico, bringing back the clouds, warmth, and humidity on breezy, southerly winds.

This quick return of moisture will combine with a few upper-air disturbances to bring back likely rain and storm chances to the Piney Woods, especially on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Some of the thunderstorms that may develop late on Saturday could be on the strong side, with an isolated severe thunderstorm not off the table. Therefore, make sure you stay weather alert on Saturday due to this small storm threat.

The good news is that rainfall amounts over the next week look to average around an inch, with some isolated, higher amounts certainly a possibility for some. Hopefully, we can receive some precious, liquid gold to help alleviate some of the severe drought conditions that are currently in place.

These high-end rain chances will continue into early Sunday before another cold front quickly switches the winds back to the northwest and ushers in drier, cooler air for early next week. Sunday will still be a mild day, but the north winds will bring in another round of chilly air by the time we head back to work and school on Monday of next week.

Behind the Sunday cold front, skies will clear out as cool, northerly winds look to continue through early next week. This will lead to cold nights and seasonally cool afternoons under mostly clear skies.

