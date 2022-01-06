Former Lubbock dentist Jason White sentenced to 30 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Lubbock dentist Jason White was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison Thursday morning.

White received the maximum sentence, including a lifetime of supervised release. He also must register as a sex offender and pay more than $58,000 in restitution, including $50,000 to the Andy, Vicky, & Amy Child Pornography Act assessment, $5,000 to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking act assessment, and $3,525 to one particular victim.

White pleaded guilty to production of child pornography back in September 2021.

He was initially arrested and charged with receipt and distribution of child pornography in January 2021. The Lubbock Police Department received a tip in December 2020 from two parents that White had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with their children, boys aged 13 and 17. White was arrested and charged by the FBI, Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Following his arrest, several more victims came forward and additional charges were filed, including sexual performance by a child. A civil suit was also filed on behalf of one of the victims seeking $10 million in damages.

Laney Piercy, an attorney representing one of the victims in the civil case, issued the statement below following White’s sentencing:

“We are grateful that Dr. White received what we understand to be the maximum sentence and cannot victimize anyone else in our community. We are hopeful that justice will be served on the civil side, as well, and we will continue to fight for our clients.”

White was indicted by a federal grand jury in February 2021. He pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of production of child pornography and enticement of minors in August 2021 but accepted a federal plea deal in September. He pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography.

White’s attorney, Russell Lorfing, said after the sentencing:

“This has been a long time coming. It’s been a year process, culminating in what Judge Hendrix believed to be a just sentence of 30 years. At this point Dr. White has asked for forgiveness and healing for everyone involved. You heard Judge Hendrix say that in the time that he’s been on the bench as a federal judge, this is one of the more egregious cases he’s seen. And I think the sentence reflects how the judge felt about the facts alleged in this case. And so, at this point, really, it’s about moving forward. I hope and pray the best for the victims and the families that were in this case. And I hope we can move forward and Jason can get on with the next stage of his life.”

White still faces state charges.

