Homeless shelters seeking winter gear as nights grow colder

The Salvation Army is seeing growing request for blankets and heaters.
By Phoebe Green
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As we prepare for another drop in temperatures homeless shelters are seeing an influx of people seeking shelter, especially at night.

Captain Jenifer Phillips with the Salvation Army shared the request for heaters and blankets at the shelter has grown within the last week.

“We’ve had a couple more people come into our facility needing you know just to get out of the elements and those types of things as well as more people coming in for our hot meals,” stated Phillips

If you’d like to donate to the Salvation Army just stop by the shelter with any item you have that is winter preparation related.

Impact Lufkin is close to completing two homes within the north Lufkin area. This project is...
Impact Lufkin completing first homes in low-income development project
