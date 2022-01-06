Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lufkin woman killed in 2-vehicle crash

(File graphic)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A woman was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety the crash occurred on state Highway 103, approximately one-half mile west of Farm-to-Market Road 95. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 10 a.m., a 2015 Toyota passenger car was traveling west while a 2021 Ford pickup and its towed unit were traveling east. The Toyota failed to drive in a single lane and traveled into the east lane, striking the Ford head on.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as Retha Lyles, 53, of Lufkin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Joseph White, 50, of Orange, and passenger Anthony Corbello, 54, of Lake Charles, La., were transported to Nacogdoches Memorial for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Gelvin, of Canton, was arrested on December 29 during a routine traffic stop when a police...
Wells police seize large amount of marijuana during traffic stop
“Bautista sexually assaulted her at least twice a month while she was the age of 12 and 13,”...
Nacogdoches man arrested on 9 child sexual abuse charges
Nacogdoches police warn drivers of planned speed enforcement zone
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident reconstruction in Nacogdoches to close part of E. Main Street Thursday
Prosecutors say the oldest Texas death row inmate is set for an April execution for killing a...
April execution date set for oldest Texas death row inmate
Glenn Caldwell, Jr
35-year sentence for Tyler man whose daughter lost feet to frostbite

Latest News

Wyoming trooper narrowly avoids being struck by vehicle
Wyoming trooper narrowly avoids being struck by vehicle
Wyoming trooper narrowly avoids being struck by vehicle
Wyoming trooper narrowly avoids being struck by vehicle
TotalEnergies (PRNewsfoto/Total)
Texas day care gets reprieve after drilling plan is rejected
Members of the Central Heights-Appleby Volunteer Fire Department work to extinguish a fire that...
Truck hauling cars catches fire in Nacogdoches County