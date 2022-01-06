Lufkin woman killed in 2-vehicle crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A woman was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety the crash occurred on state Highway 103, approximately one-half mile west of Farm-to-Market Road 95. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 10 a.m., a 2015 Toyota passenger car was traveling west while a 2021 Ford pickup and its towed unit were traveling east. The Toyota failed to drive in a single lane and traveled into the east lane, striking the Ford head on.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as Retha Lyles, 53, of Lufkin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Joseph White, 50, of Orange, and passenger Anthony Corbello, 54, of Lake Charles, La., were transported to Nacogdoches Memorial for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

