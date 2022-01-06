Maxwell trial juror retains lawyer with verdict in jeopardy
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A juror at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell who told reporters he was sexually abused as a child has retained a lawyer.
The juror’s attorney, Todd Spodek, notified the court on Thursday that he would represent the unidentified man.
Spodek did not immediately return a request for comment.
The juror revealed in media interviews that he disclosed during deliberations that he’d been sexually abused as a child.
He said the information helped him convince some jurors that a victim’s imperfect memory of sex abuse doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.
The jury later returned a guilty verdict.
Defense lawyers say they want a new trial.
