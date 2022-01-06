Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Phoenix police looking for man who shot leashed dog

The suspect shot and killed the dog, which was on a leash, after the dog growled at him, police...
The suspect shot and killed the dog, which was on a leash, after the dog growled at him, police said.(Phoenix Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KOLD/Gray News) - Police are looking for a man who shot a dog that growled at him while the dog was being walked.

The dog’s owner was walking her leashed dog at 11:10 p.m. late last month when a man approached them, according to KOLD.

Police said the man pulled a handgun from his pocket and shot the dog, killing it, after it reportedly growled at him.

The man then said sorry before leaving the scene.

The man is described as approximately 20 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds.

Investigators are seeking any information regarding the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Gelvin, of Canton, was arrested on December 29 during a routine traffic stop when a police...
Wells police seize large amount of marijuana during traffic stop
“Bautista sexually assaulted her at least twice a month while she was the age of 12 and 13,”...
Nacogdoches man arrested on 9 child sexual abuse charges
Nacogdoches police warn drivers of planned speed enforcement zone
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident reconstruction in Nacogdoches to close part of E. Main Street Thursday
Prosecutors say the oldest Texas death row inmate is set for an April execution for killing a...
April execution date set for oldest Texas death row inmate
Glenn Caldwell, Jr
35-year sentence for Tyler man whose daughter lost feet to frostbite

Latest News

FILE - Director Peter Bogdanovich poses for a photo on Feb. 17, 2005, at the Regent Beverly...
Peter Bogdanovich, director of ‘Paper Moon,’ dead at 82
Source; KLTV Staff
East Texas Now: ABC News political director discusses Jan. 6 riot
President Joe Biden spoke at the U.S. Capitol one year after a pro-Trump mob attacked.
Biden decries ‘big lie,’ blames Trump for Capitol insurrection
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi notes the first anniversary of the Capitol riot in comments Thursday.
Pelosi pays tribute to 'heroism' in face of Capitol riot
A mother in Ohio is living in a van with her four children. She said she can’t get help finding...
Mother living in van with 4 kids says she can’t find a place to live