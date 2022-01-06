Polk County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects in doughnut shop burglary

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who broke into a donut shop located off of U.S. Highway 190 early Thursday morning.

According to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the burglary occurred at Fresh Donuts just past midnight Thursday morning. The suspects broke a window to get inside the business.

“The two male suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money and the cash registers,” the Facebook post stated. “The suspects were wearing head coverings, and gloves, and their long sleeve shirts were inside out.”

One suspect appeared to be wearing a NASA hoodie.

“If you have any information in reference to this case that will help with the investigation, you may contact the Sheriff’s Office, at (936) 327-6810,” the Facebook post stated. “If you would rather remain anonymous, you may contact the Polk County Crime Stoppers at (936) 327-STOP.”

