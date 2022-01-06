Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Sumlin returning to Houston to coach USFL’s Gamblers

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - The USFL’s Houston Gamblers have hired former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin as its head football coach.

The United States Football League announced new head coaches for four of its eight franchises. Sumlin coached at Texas A&M from 2012-2017 and had a record of 51-26. Prior to coming to A&M, Sumlin was the head coach of the Houston Cougars and had an overall record of 35-17 during four seasons, including a 13-1 record in 2011.

After being let go by the Aggies he was hired at Arizona where he suffered a 9-20 record and was let cut loose in the midst of a 12-game losing streak.

Overall, Sumlin has a 95-63 record in 13 seasons as a college football head coach.

The new version of the USFL and its teams were unveiled last November. The plan is to play a 10-game regular season schedule this year that will kick off April 16th.

Besides Sumlin, the USFL announced that Mike Riley will coach the New Jersey Generals, Bart Andrus will coach the Philadelphia Stars and Todd Haley will coach the Tampa Bay Bandits.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
Police said Casey Phillips, 25, is in custody after he escaped from a Waco hospital.
Kidnapping suspect in custody after escaping from Texas hospital
Members of the Central Heights-Appleby Volunteer Fire Department work to extinguish a fire that...
Truck hauling cars catches fire in Nacogdoches County
Martin Brandstrom was arrested Wednesday night in Athens.
Baby’s DNA results implicate Athens man in sex abuse case

Latest News

Texas A&M’s Fisher to Feature on ESPN MegaCast
Texas A&M’s Fisher to Feature on ESPN MegaCast
N/A
Sumlin returning to Houston to coach USFL’s Gamblers
SFA beats ACU (Courtesy of KTXS).
SFA opens WAC play with win over Abilene Christian
Novak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo.
Tennis star Djokovic fights deportation from Australia over vaccination rules
Basketball (Source: KCBD Graphic)
Angelina College updates men’s basketball schedule