Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We are starting our day off on a bit of a chilly note in the upper 30s to lower 40s across most of the area, so be sure to grab the jacket before you head out! Patchy fog will be possible again this morning, as well as a few areas of sprinkles or areas of mist/drizzle. A stalled cold front will make its final push out of East Texas later this morning and temps will certainly reflect that as highs will range in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees for the northern half of the area, and middle 50s for Deep East Texas. We’ll see a quick drop to below freezing with some upper 20s possible Friday morning before we rebound back into the lower to middle 50s area wide Friday afternoon. Clouds increase on Friday night and scattered showers become possible Saturday morning into the early afternoon as highs sit in the muggy 60s. Rain chances begin to ramp up late Saturday afternoon and will remain likely until later on Sunday when our next cold front quickly pushes through. Skies stay dry on Monday as afternoon highs drop back into the lower 50s. We’ll flirt with the freezing mark one more time on Tuesday before sunny skies help temps crawl back up into the middle 50s by the afternoon.

