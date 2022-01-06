Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Truck hauling cars catches fire in Nacogdoches County

Members of the Central Heights-Appleby Volunteer Fire Department work to extinguish a fire that destroyed a car hauler on Monday night in Rusk County.(Mount Enterprise Fire Department)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A car hauler was destroyed by a fire Monday night in Nacogdoches County.

According to Central Heights-Appleby Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief James Russell, around 7 p.m. Monday on State Highway 259 near the Nacogdoches and Rusk county line, a mechanical failure with the trailer’s braking system caused the brakes to overheat, catching the tires on fire. The fire spread to the six cars on the trailer, destroying them. Russell said it took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the fire.

Russell said the driver of the truck-tractor hauling the trailer was able to detach the truck from the trailer, averting further damage.

No injuries were reported.

