WebXtra: Affordable healthcare advisory event set for Saturday in Nacogdoches

Nacogdoches residents can get advice and assistance with signing up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.
By Donna McCollum
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches residents can get advice and assistance with signing up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

The Community Improvement Program will offer a sign up event, as well as a vaccination clinic at Little Zion Baptist Church, 305 Shawnee Street on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The medically uninsured are reminded there is an increased risk for illness, treatment and hospitalization during a pandemic. Affordable Care Act Navigator Assisters are urging them to sign up for medical insurance now. The open enrollment comes to an end next week.

Coordinator Joyce Mills spoke with KTRE’s Donna McCollum about the public service.

