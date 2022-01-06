WEBXTRA: Country singer Neal McCoy celebrates 6 years of saying Pledge of Allegiance

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum Facetimed with Neal McCoy about the country singer’s upcoming sixth anniversary of saying the Pledge of Allegiance Thursday.

When McCoy does the Pledge of Allegiance Friday morning, it will be the 2,191st time he has said it live on his Facebook page. The East Texas native, who lives in Gregg County, has not missed a day since he started.

