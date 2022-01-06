Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Wyoming trooper narrowly avoids being struck by vehicle

By Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYOMING (KLTV) - Snowy conditions in Wyoming led to a dangerous moment for a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper this week.

The agency shared a video on Facebook of one of their troopers narrowly avoiding being struck by a vehicle while working a crash on the interstate. The trooper can be seen diving out of the way as a white Nissan passenger vehicle sped out of control off the roadway.

Wyoming Highway Patrol said Interstate 80 and Interstate 25 was closed in several areas due to the poor conditions.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Gelvin, of Canton, was arrested on December 29 during a routine traffic stop when a police...
Wells police seize large amount of marijuana during traffic stop
“Bautista sexually assaulted her at least twice a month while she was the age of 12 and 13,”...
Nacogdoches man arrested on 9 child sexual abuse charges
Nacogdoches police warn drivers of planned speed enforcement zone
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident reconstruction in Nacogdoches to close part of E. Main Street Thursday
Prosecutors say the oldest Texas death row inmate is set for an April execution for killing a...
April execution date set for oldest Texas death row inmate
Glenn Caldwell, Jr
35-year sentence for Tyler man whose daughter lost feet to frostbite

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke at the U.S. Capitol one year after a pro-Trump mob attacked.
Biden decries ‘big lie,’ blames Trump for Capitol insurrection
Wyoming trooper narrowly avoids being struck by vehicle
Wyoming trooper narrowly avoids being struck by vehicle
People line up at a COVID-19 testing center Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in San Fernando, Calif....
WHO: Record weekly jump in COVID-19 cases but fewer deaths
Lufkin woman killed in 2-vehicle crash