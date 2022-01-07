Angelina College updates men’s basketball schedule

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina College has rescheduled four men’s basketball games that were postponed due to COVID-19.

AC Men Basketball Schedule Changes as of January 6, 2022

On Monday 1/10/22 at 7:00pm the Angelina Men’s Basketball team will be playing Panola Junior College at Angelina Junior College in Lufkin Texas…(Rescheduled from 1/3/2022)

On Monday 1/17/22 Angelina Men’s Basketball team will travel to Tyler Junior College for a 7:00pm game in Tyler Texas. (Rescheduled from 1/5/2022)

On Wednesday 1/19/22 Angelina Men’s Basketball team will travel to Victoria for a 6:00pm game in Victoria Texas. (Same date; time moved from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

On Monday 1/24/22 Angelina Men’s Basketball team will be playing at home against Kilgore at 6:00pm here in Lufkin Texas. (Rescheduled from 1/8/2022)

On Monday 2/7/22 Angelina Men’s Basketball team will be playing Trinity Valley Junior College at home at 7:00pm here in Lufkin Texas. (Rescheduled from 1/4/2022)

