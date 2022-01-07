Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Angelina College updates men’s basketball schedule

Basketball (Source: KCBD Graphic)
Basketball (Source: KCBD Graphic)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina College has rescheduled four men’s basketball games that were postponed due to COVID-19.

AC Men Basketball Schedule Changes as of January 6, 2022

On Monday 1/10/22 at 7:00pm the Angelina Men’s Basketball team will be playing Panola Junior College at Angelina Junior College in Lufkin Texas…(Rescheduled from 1/3/2022)

On Monday 1/17/22 Angelina Men’s Basketball team will travel to Tyler Junior College for a 7:00pm game in Tyler Texas. (Rescheduled from 1/5/2022)

On Wednesday 1/19/22 Angelina Men’s Basketball team will travel to Victoria for a 6:00pm game in Victoria Texas. (Same date; time moved from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

On Monday 1/24/22 Angelina Men’s Basketball team will be playing at home against Kilgore at 6:00pm here in Lufkin Texas. (Rescheduled from 1/8/2022)

On Monday 2/7/22 Angelina Men’s Basketball team will be playing Trinity Valley Junior College at home at 7:00pm here in Lufkin Texas. (Rescheduled from 1/4/2022)

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
Cody Gelvin, of Canton, was arrested on December 29 during a routine traffic stop when a police...
Wells police seize large amount of marijuana during traffic stop
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
Police said Casey Phillips, 25, is in custody after he escaped from a Waco hospital.
Kidnapping suspect in custody after escaping from Texas hospital
“Bautista sexually assaulted her at least twice a month while she was the age of 12 and 13,”...
Nacogdoches man arrested on 9 child sexual abuse charges

Latest News

Novak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo.
Tennis star Djokovic fights deportation from Australia over vaccination rules
‘Jacks finally ready to tip off WAC play at Abilene
SFA, Abilene’s women’s basketball game put on hold
2021 SFA basketball
‘Jacks finally ready to tip off WAC play at Abilene