Court docs: 2 held in Seattle woman’s slaying skip bond

Dykes and Marano are two of three people arrested in June 2021 by Dallas police for their alleged role in the stabbing to death of 23-year-old Marisela Botello-Valadez.(DALLAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DALLAS (AP) - Court documents say two women charged with murder and evidence tampering in the October 2020 slaying in Texas of a Seattle woman have cut off their ankle monitors and fled while free on bond.

The documents filed this week state that 50-year-old Nina Marano and her 58-year-old wife, Lisa Dykes, removed their GPS trackers within moments of each other and at the same location on Christmas Day and skipped their $500,000 bonds.

They are charged with fatally stabbing 23-year-old Marisela Botello-Valadez in Dallas.

A co-defendant, 32-year-old Charles Beltran, remains jailed on a $500,000 bond on a murder charge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

