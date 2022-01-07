Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
COVID-19 cases in children increasing throughout East Texas

By Phoebe Green
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - With new COVID variants constantly mutating, East Texas hospitals and clinics are seeing an increase of people seeking treatment and hospitalization. The Children’s Clinic of Lufkin is seeing a growing trend of positive COVID-19 cases among young kids.

Dr. Fidone with the Children’s Clinic of Lufkin advises people to pay attention to symptoms such as frequent headaches, sore throat, and body aches, as those symptoms can be those of COVID-19, though they mimic the cold and flu.

“Interestingly, there’s some data which is indicating that children are proportionally getting sicker than adults because it affects their large airways and some kids are pretty small. So they’re getting in trouble with difficulty breathing, requiring hospitalization at a greater rate,” said Fidone.

Research suggests that those who are vaccinated with boosters can be up to 75 percent protected from COVID-19, including Delta and Omicron variants.

If you notice any symptoms of a headache, body aches, or a sore throat, remember to quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

