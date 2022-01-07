Creamy chicken Pot Pie Soup by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - I was trying to decide upon what kind of soup I wanted to make today, and I saw a recipe for chicken pot pie as I was browsing around my favorite food blogs. I decided I could try to make a chicken pot pie soup! It’s creamy, comforting and so delicious.

Mama Steph’s Creamy Chicken Pot Pie Soup

Ingredients:

2 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts, boiled and diced (reserve the cooking broth)

3 large carrots, peeled and sliced into 1/4″ thick medallions

2 stalks of celery, diced

1 medium onion, chopped

1-2 TBS olive or canola oil

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

1/2 cup plain flour

frozen or canned and drained green peas (I used one can of Lesueur peas that I had on hand)

frozen or canned and drained yellow corn (I used two cans)

2 or 3 large potatoes, boiled and chopped into about 1″ chunks (or about 10 small red potatoes, which is what I had. You could also use canned if you had to.)

1/2 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp seasoned salt

Method:

In a large stockpot or dutch oven, saute the onion, celery, and carrot in the olive oil over low-medium heat. You want to soften the carrots here without browning the onions, so don’t let it get too hot. (tip for busy cooks: use frozen mixed veggies and this step can be skipped. You’ll just add the frozen vegetables to the broth to cook as it simmers.)

When veggies are softened, add thyme and seasoned salt. Stir in well. Then add four or five cups of chicken broth. Add diced chicken, corn, peas, cooked potatoes, and 1/2 cup of the heavy cream.

In a small bowl, make a slurry with the remaining 1 cup cream (chilled) and 1/ 2 cup of plain flour. Whisk together until smooth. When soup is very hot, stir this slurry in the broth to thicken. Stir until broth is smooth.

Allow the soup to simmer over low heat; cream soups are easy to scorch, so stir often. Taste broth and adjust seasonings to your preference.

Biscuit dough I used:

Duke’s 3-ingredient biscuits:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 cup milk2 cups self-rising flour

Method:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine milk and mayonnaise. Stir until completely combined and smooth.

Add the flour. Stir until just incorporated. Dough will look quite wet.

Use a large spoon or cookie scoop to form biscuits, dropping scoops onto a sprayed or greased cookie sheet.

Bake for 10-14 minutes in center of oven. Tops will lightly brown. Made 12 with my generously-sized scoop.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.