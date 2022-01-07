Defendants in Cherokee County quadruple homicide appear in court Friday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The three defendants in a Cherokee County quadruple murder appeared in Judge Chris Day’s court Friday morning.

Cherokee County District Attorney Elmer Beckworth said his office has not yet decided if it will pursue the death penalty as DNA test results and surveillance video is still pending. A follow-up hearing was set for March 11.

Dylan Welch, Billy Phillips, and Jesse Pawlowski entered not guilty pleas during an arraignment hearing Thursday, Dec. 9. Each of the three men is charged with capital murder in connection with the deaths of four people in July 2021.

