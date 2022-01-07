Downtown Tyler revitalizations bring boutique hotels

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Take a look around the Downtown Tyler Square and there is history, urbanization, and construction for on-going revitalization projects.

“We started looking at what we needed down here,” President of Bergfeld Realty Company Andy Bergfeld said. Bergfeld Realty has developed a few projects downtown. “We’ve added the retail component there in Plaza Tower, we added Prime 102 in People’s Petroleum with Chick-Fil-A pop-up shop.”

One project underway is the Thomas Hotel, for which Bergfeld was the realtor.

The owners, Andrew and Grace Cryer, are working to create a boutique hotel. “A hotel with heritage,” Grace Cryer said.

Grace is a fourth generation Tylerite.

“So, we’re really excited to incorporate our families in this project and kind of share our love with Tyler not only with Tylerites, but people coming to visit.”

The Thomas Hotel is named after multiple family members of both Grace and Andrew, including Grace’s great-grand father Thomas Boyd Ramey, a founder of the Texas Rose Festival.

“We definitely just saw a need for a boutique, more of a high-end hotel in Tyler,” Grace Cryer said.

The construction is underway and set to finish by May.

“A timeless look, but it will be clean and comfortable, and modern at the same time,” Andrew Cryer said.

“It’s going to be an eight-bedroom hotel. They’re actually suites so it’s not just a bedroom, so you will have a living space, and a kitchenette, and then there will be a wall separating the bedroom from the living space,” Grace Cryer said.

The building is the old HG2 building, a 7,500 square-foot building.

The goal is to provide a place for travelers and Tylerites.

“We’re hoping to cater not just to the hotel guests, but for people in Tyler that are wanting to come in for Happy Hour or a drink. Maybe they’re going to hit up Don Juan’s or Rick’s on the Square after that, so we’re excited to cater to that crowd as well.”

Bergfeld said the Old Greyhound Bus Station is also a work in progress to create a nine-room boutique hotel that is set to open October 1st.

