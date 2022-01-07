First Alert: High-end rain chances and a few strong storms are likely this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The cool air we are feeling right now will be short-lived as a warm front surges north from the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow, bringing back the clouds, warmth, and humidity on breezy, southerly winds.

It should be noted that the temperatures tonight will reach their coolest values of the middle 40′s shortly after midnight before slowly rising as we approach daybreak Saturday.

This quick return of moisture will combine with a few upper-air disturbances to bring back likely rain and storm chances to the Piney Woods, especially on Saturday afternoon and evening. Some of the thunderstorms that may develop late on Saturday could be on the strong side, with an isolated severe thunderstorm not off the table.

If any storms turn severe, damaging wind gusts of 60 mph and a brief, isolated tornado, will be our main concerns.

It should be noted that if any storms were to turn severe, the best locations for that would be for areas west of Highway 59 and down near the Trinity River as a few discrete storms moving northeast out of the Houston area could pose a threat to these areas late in the day.

Look for rain and some rumbles of thunder to continue overnight Saturday and lingering through around the lunch hour on Sunday before drier air moves in with another cold front on Sunday afternoon.

The good news is that rainfall amounts over the next week look to average around an inch, with some isolated, higher amounts certainly a possibility for some.

These high-end rain chances will continue into early Sunday before another cold front quickly switches the winds back to the northwest and ushers in drier, cooler air for early next week. Sunday will still be a mild day, but the north winds will bring in another round of chilly air by the time we head back to work and school on Monday of next week.

Behind the Sunday cold front, skies will clear out as cool, northerly winds look to continue through early next week. This will lead to cold nights and seasonally cool afternoons under mostly clear skies.

We will then see moderating temperatures and return some low-to-modest rain chances toward the back half of next week.

