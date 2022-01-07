Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Olney residents petition against, 13 million dollar water plant

The proposal to replace the 100 - year-old water plant has been a hot-button issue for months.
By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A petition to stop Olney city leaders from building a new 13 million dollar water treatment plant has 89 signatures from residents.

The proposal to replace the current 100 - year-old water treatment plant has been a hot-button issue for months but it wasn’t until the last town hall meeting on Dec. 10 that residents decided to take action.

The petition needed 5 percent of registered voters in Olney to sign up to hopefully put a stop to a certificate of obligation that could be used to fund the project without the vote of residents.

“It took me a little while to get the petition because there was a lot of legalities to it but once I had the petition I got the required 89 signatures within 72 hours,” said Oscar Munoz, resident of Olney. “Once this goes through now it gives the power back to the people so they can vote if they want a 13 million dollar debt. This is a generational debt that is being put on the elderly and the poor.”

If the petition is successful the water treatment plant will be put on a ballot to be voted on in the city’s general election in May.

“The citizens have a right to petition the certificate of obligation to force it to a general vote. The danger with that is the longer that we wait the more expensive this project could ultimately costs,” said Rue Rogers, Mayor of the City of Olney. “We’ll go forward from there to see if it’s passed at that time. If we’re not petitioned to sale bonds in January if we’re petition it will likely be July until we could sale bonds.”

The water facility will be put into a moratorium if it is voted down during the elections and it will not be allowed on the ballot for three years. However Mayor Rogers said not matter what happens in the next few months residents will still be seeing a surcharge of up to 30 dollars in their water bill.

“So what happens if the 13 million dollar project goes through? You think 30 dollars is all it’s going to take to pay 13 or 20 million after everything is completed? No!” said Munoz.

“The surcharges were passed at the second meeting in December and those have been approved into effect starting Jan. 1 but you’ll see your first increase in February. The petition has nothing to do with the surcharges. This is just a way that we’ve got to start accumulating some money to be able to address some of the problems and issues that need to be fixed in the community,” said Rogers.

Munoz is planning to get more signatures before taking the petition to Olney City Hall before Jan. 15.

