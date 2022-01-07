Texas A&M Forest Service fighting 350 acre wildfire in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Fire crews from the Texas A&M Forest Service have put out a call for assistance in fighting a large wildfire in Nacogdoches County.

Thursday night, an estimated 100 acres of land were ablaze just south of the city of Nacogdoches, near U.S. Highway 59. At the time, the Forest Service reported zero containment.

By 4:30 a.m. Friday, the fire had spread to 350 acres, with 40 percent contained.

The Forest Service has named the fire the ‘Beaver Pond Fire.’

Additional information about the cause of the fire was not immediately available.

