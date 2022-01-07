Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas toddler gets gun in car, shoots mother, sibling

A mother and her 1-year-old son were shot by their 2-year-old son in a Walmart parking lot in...
A mother and her 1-year-old son were shot by their 2-year-old son in a Walmart parking lot in Granbury, Texas, on Wednesday.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANBURY, Texas (AP) - Police say a mother and her 1-year-old were shot in a Texas Walmart parking lot after her 2-year-old took a handgun and fired it accidentally.

Police in Granbury, southwest of Fort Worth, said the gun discharged once when the 2-year-old took it from between a seat and the center console Wednesday. The bullet wounded the 1-year-old in the leg and the mother in the arm and side.

Both were taken to Fort Worth hospitals, but police said their injuries didn’t appear to be serious.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
Texas A&M Forest Service crews are constructing fire lines as they work to contain the Beaver...
Texas A&M Forest Service making progress on 350-acre wildfire near Nacogdoches
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
Police said Casey Phillips, 25, is in custody after he escaped from a Waco hospital.
Kidnapping suspect in custody after escaping from Texas hospital
Oncor. (PRNewsFoto/Oncor)
Vehicle causes outage for nearly 1500 Nacogdoches ONCOR customers

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared...
Amber Alert discontinued for 3-year-old girl from Texas still missing
Robert Santos has been sworn in as the head of the nation’s largest statistical agency.
First Hispanic director of the Census Bureau sworn in
Police say they don’t have a suspect description or motive for the shooting.
Late response to shooting of Floyd grandniece prompts review
Dykes and Marano are two of three people arrested in June 2021 by Dallas police for their...
Court docs: 2 held in Seattle woman’s slaying skip bond