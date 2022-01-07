Vehicle causes outage for nearly 1500 Nacogdoches ONCOR customers
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Some ONCOR customers in Nacogdoches are without power Thursday night.
According to ONCOR, 1,487 customers are affected by the outage. They attribute the outage to a vehicle, and say that they hope to have power restored by 2 a.m.
We have reached out to ONCOR for more information.
WEATHER: Clearing skies and calming winds will lead to a light freeze tonight
Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.