Advertisement

WebXtra: Tomahawk Wrestling preparing for first event this weekend in Lufkin

A new wrestling company will bring a show to Lufkin they hope is safe for the entire family.
A new wrestling company will bring a show to Lufkin they hope is safe for the entire family.(Courtesy image)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A new wrestling company will bring a show to Lufkin they hope is safe for the entire family.

According to the group’s press release: New Year’s Brawl is a family-friendly event, targeting audience participants of all ages.  Wrestlers are vetted and asked to refrain from excess violence, gore, and the use of any inappropriate language to ensure that young audience members, especially families and children, enjoy a positive and memorable experience.  On-site concessions and merchandise will be available for purchase.  Alcoholic beverages will not be sold at the event.  Security will be prominently present throughout the event.

Wrestlers in the event include former WWE superstar Rodney Mack, two-time WWE Women’s Champion Jazz, Niles Plonk, Miranda Gordy, Claudia Solis, Luigi Primo, the Mayhem Mafia, and many others.

Their first event labeled as New Year’s Brawl will be held at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin on Saturday at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 6 p.m.

